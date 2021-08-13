Obituary: Carmen Theresa Dalia Ash

Carmen Theresa Dalia Ash, 80, passed away June 30, 2021, at her home in Clarkdale, Arizona. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on January 16, 1941, to Ralph and Carmen Dalia. She moved to Phoenix at a very early age, and she graduated from Phoenix Union High School. Carmen married Bill at the age of 18. She quickly devoted her life as a stay-at-home mother to their three sons.

She was an example of a happy person who knew no strangers. Always finding the humor in everything and provided the most delicious cooking for family and friends. Her strength always carried well and presented a perfectly tailored style. Once Carmen transitioned to the “empty nester” stage in her life she became involved in physical fitness. She advanced to weight training, walking and hiking out performing those much younger. She will be sorely missed but live in our hearts for the rest of our lives.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Carmen Dalia. Survivors include her husband, Bill Ash; her three sons, Dean (Jocelyn), Glenn and Paul (Kristi); her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Kay Dalia; her two brother-in-laws and their spouses, Ron and Millie Ash and Louis and Beth Ash. She also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.