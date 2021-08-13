Obituary: Georgia Traver

Georgia Traver died on Saturday, July 17, at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona, at 73 years of age. She was born Georgia Sharon Walker on September 17, 1947, in El Paso, Texas, to George Opie Walker and Martha Jane (Fowler) Walker. Georgia was married in 1966 to Jack Bennett in El Paso. After Jack’s passing, she was married in 1990 to Rollin Traver in Oak View, California.

Georgia’s siblings included two sisters and a brother. She leaves behind her husband, Rollin; three nieces and ten nephews, and a collection of extended family and friends around the country. All of us will miss her dearly.

Georgia earned a degree in computer science in 1984 and enjoyed a career in software technology in Texas and in California. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Cottonwood in 2014. Since that time, she developed a passion for singing and entertained us all singing with a number of local musical groups. Georgia was a warm and wonderful woman, so full of the energy of life, fiercely devoted to her friends, and with such a sharp and quick wit. Her beautiful smile made everyone else smile.

