Obituary: Helen Louise Hauk

Helen Louise Hauk. (Courtesy)

Helen Louise Hauk. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 13, 2021 7:07 p.m.

Helen Louise Hauk, 88, passed away on August 2, 2021, in her own home of 62 years, surrounded by family. She was born in Port Huron, MI where she graduated from high school and met her husband. Emil was transferred to Clarkdale, AZ in 1959 where she raised her four children.

Helen was a loving, faithful wife of 55 years to Emil Hauk, who preceded her in death in 2010. She was an amazing, strong Christian women who taught Sunday School at Verde Baptist Church for 46 years and impacted the lives of many young children by leading them to the Lord.

Survived by her children, Randall and wife, Linda, Kenny, Christi and husband, Greg and Timothy and wife, Toni. She had 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 7 great-greatgrandchildren. She has two sisters, Della and Barbara, many nieces and nephews along with so many “adopted” children and their families from her time of service at the Baptist Church.

Helen will be greatly missed by her family and friends but never forgotten. She is home with the Lord and her husband and countless family members and friends she has lost along the way. She is laid to rest August 11, 2021 with family members only by her request.

Information was provided by the family.

