Sat, Aug. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: John H. Folan

Originally Published: August 13, 2021 7:04 p.m.

John H. Folan, 73 of Cottonwood, Arizona, died on August 7, 2021. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of Lawrence and Mary Folan.

He retired to Arizona in 2004 and was a Software Design Engineer. John loved his golf game with friends at his favorite club, Coyote Trails. He loved animals and rescued pets. He is survived by his wife, Marie Escott (Bonin); daughter, Jaclyn Callison of Massachusetts; son, Marc Escott of New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Sasha, Travis, John and Violet and brother, Lawrence Folan of Colorado.

Private services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com and please, no flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 or online at www.verdevalleyhumanesociety.org.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

