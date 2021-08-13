Obituary: John H. Folan
John H. Folan, 73 of Cottonwood, Arizona, died on August 7, 2021. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of Lawrence and Mary Folan.
He retired to Arizona in 2004 and was a Software Design Engineer. John loved his golf game with friends at his favorite club, Coyote Trails. He loved animals and rescued pets. He is survived by his wife, Marie Escott (Bonin); daughter, Jaclyn Callison of Massachusetts; son, Marc Escott of New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Sasha, Travis, John and Violet and brother, Lawrence Folan of Colorado.
Private services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com and please, no flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 or online at www.verdevalleyhumanesociety.org.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
- Photo Gallery: Faith Moore's 'Celebration of Life'
- Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested
- Missing Prescott man Patrick Higgins’ body found in ravine near Walker
- What’s cooking with the new owners of the Main Street Café in Clarkdale?
- A family practice: Jochim’s settling into new Cottonwood location
- Since May 1, 92.6% of new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County have come from unvaccinated patients, health officials say
- YCSO: Man threatens to ‘harm’ himself with gun in standoff with deputies, but surrenders peacefully
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: