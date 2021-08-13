Obituary Notice: Jacqueline Maxine Greenrock
Originally Published: August 13, 2021 6:56 p.m.
Jacqueline Maxine Greenrock, age 51, was born July 29, 1970 in Cottonwood, Arizona and passed away August 5, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.
