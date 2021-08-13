OFFERS
Obituary: Rita Martha Campos

Rita Martha Campos. (Courtesy)

Rita Martha Campos. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 13, 2021 7:09 p.m.

Rita Martha Campos of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members at her home on May 7, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Los Angeles, California on August 30, 1931, the daughter of Antonio and Ray (Jones) Estrada. She married Charles J. Campos in 1949, and together they had five sons.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Raymond Estrada; her husband, Charles and three of her sons, Charles Jr., Daniel, and Keath, and also granddaughter, Amanda Campos. Her son, Robert, passed soon after in August 2020.

Rita was a homemaker and outstanding in her role as mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed cooking, and was the rock to all of her family. Rita is survived by her son, Kenneth Sr. of Ramona, California, along with her sister, Josefina Estrada, and extended family in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andre, Nichole (Janie), Aaron, Autumn, Kenneth Jr. (Kim), Danielle, Monica, Melanie, Natalie, Vanessa, Rita, Laina, Evan, Adrian, and Maiah. She had twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Her Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 am at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

