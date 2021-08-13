Obituary: Thomas Michael Turner

On July 25, 2021, Thomas Michael Turner, 65, passed away peacefully at home in Rimrock, AZ, surrounded by family. Tom was born on February 16, 1956 in Uniondale, NY to Edward and Marie Turner. His special talent in high school was art. He joined the army in 1975 and served for three years in Europe as a photo and layout specialist. After receiving an honorable discharge, he attended Northern Arizona University. That background fueled his lifelong passion for photography: he went on to become a professional wedding and portrait photographer. Tom also shot beautiful photos of Arizona landscapes and night skies that took your breath away.

Another natural talent of Tom’s landed him in the kitchen as a skilled master of Italian cuisine starting at his brother Ed’s restaurant, Strombolli’s, in Page, AZ. There he met and married his lifelong friend Melissa and had their daughter Lauren. Tom was hilariously charming and irreverent, as all who knew him can attest. His ice blue eyes and quick wit left a lasting impression and it was a privilege to know him. His humor remained intact till the end.

In addition to his love for his daughters, Tom was especially proud of achieving 16 years of sobriety, and was a beloved mentor to those on the same path. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edward Turner. He is survived by his daughters, Lauren Turner (Oscar), of Phoenix, and Katrina Adang (David), of Albuquerque; his siblings, Jean Johnson, Flagstaff; James, Glendale; John (Chris), Flagstaff and Stephen, Cottonwood; his grandson, Lysander; his nieces, nephew and great-nieces; and his faithful canine companion and best girl, Taz. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Flagstaff, AZ. Please contact the family for more information. Condolences may be left at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.