Obituary: Wilburn 'Willie' S. Bridge

Wilburn "Willie" S. Bridge was born in Phoenix Arizona on December 19, 1946 and passed away after a long hard battle with lung disease on August 7, 2021.

As a child, Willie played the trumpet. He was a Boy Scout and earned the achievement of Eagle Scout. While attending high school in Camp Verde, he played football and helped the team win the state championship. After high school he worked a short time for the Forest Service for Carter Rogers just before joining the Army.

Most of his career he was a crane operator for several companies as a member of the local Union 428 Operating Engineers. He also worked locally for Oothoudt Bros., Edward M. Shill and McDonald Bros. He had many accomplishments. He was a musician, playing the guitar and the keyboard. He also had a passion for flying. He earned his private pilot license and enjoyed flying all over the state. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Davis along with brothers, Billy Bridge, Walt Davis and sister-in -law, Rita Davis. He is survived by his wife of more than 31 years, Barbara "Barbie" Bridge; brothers, Jim (Ginny) Davis and Kenneth Davis, and sister, Kathy Davis; children, Kelly (Nikki) Bridge and Tanya (Cliff) Campbell; step sons, Lee (Kara) Parker and Danny (Christina) Parker; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Northern Arizona Hospice for the exceptional care they provided during this very difficult time. Services will be at Bueler Funeral Home on Friday August 20th at 10 a.m. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his name to Northern Arizona Hospice Red Rose Inspiration for Animals or Clear Creek Cemetery.

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.