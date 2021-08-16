Court: Arizona schools can require students and staff to wear masks, for now
In a ruling Monday, Aug. 16, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said the state law banning mask mandates approved by the Republican-controlled legislature at the end of June is not yet in effect. "Under Arizona law, new laws are effective 90 days after the legislative session ends, which is Sept. 29 this year." Warner acknowledged that there is an exception for emergency measures. But he said this does not qualify. (Independent stock photo)