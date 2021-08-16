OFFERS
Lane restrictions set for State Route 89A between Clarkdale, Cottonwood through Tuesday

State Route 89A will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, through Tuesday, Aug. 17. (ADOT/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 16, 2021 11:16 a.m.

Updated as of Monday, August 16, 2021 1:20 PM

COTTONWOOD — The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan for delays while overnight lane restrictions are in place on a two-mile stretch of State Route 89A between Clarkdale and Cottonwood starting on Sunday, Aug. 15, according to a news release.

Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place daily from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday, Aug. 15, through the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 17:

  • North- and southbound SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from milepost 349 to 351.

The restrictions are needed so that crews can perform maintenance work on the roadway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at az511.gov. Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the "Mile Markers" icon on the map at az511.com.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

