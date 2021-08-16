Small-business loophole to avoid education tax heading to court
In this 2018 file photo, Joe Thomas, center, president of the Arizona Education Association, speaks in support of the Invest in Education Act in Phoenix. Backers of the successful effort to raise income taxes on the rich for education are going to court in a bid to void a legislative maneuver that created what they see as a loophole. A lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court is attacking the legality SB 1783. Approved earlier this year, it allows certain individuals to choose to file their taxes under a newly created "small business'' category. (Melissa Daniels/AP, file)