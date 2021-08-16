OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Small-business loophole to avoid education tax heading to court

In this 2018 file photo, Joe Thomas, center, president of the Arizona Education Association, speaks in support of the Invest in Education Act in Phoenix. Backers of the successful effort to raise income taxes on the rich for education are going to court in a bid to void a legislative maneuver that created what they see as a loophole. A lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court is attacking the legality SB 1783. Approved earlier this year, it allows certain individuals to choose to file their taxes under a newly created "small business'' category. (Melissa Daniels/AP, file)

In this 2018 file photo, Joe Thomas, center, president of the Arizona Education Association, speaks in support of the Invest in Education Act in Phoenix. Backers of the successful effort to raise income taxes on the rich for education are going to court in a bid to void a legislative maneuver that created what they see as a loophole. A lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court is attacking the legality SB 1783. Approved earlier this year, it allows certain individuals to choose to file their taxes under a newly created "small business'' category. (Melissa Daniels/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Independent | azcapmedia
Originally Published: August 16, 2021 12:32 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lawmaker proposes loophole to get around education tax
Bill would cut voter-approved education funds, school supporters say
Judge gives foes of $1.9B tax cut more time to gather signatures, forcing a public vote
Arizonans shouldn't be allowed to vote on tax cuts, lawsuit says
Lower-tax organization wants to block voter referendum on cuts
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News