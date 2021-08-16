Verde Valley in Brief: Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796; ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club set to host luncheon Sept. 14

Guest speaker Walt Blackman, Arizona House of Representative from District 6, is scheduled to appear at the Mingus Mountain Republican Club luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to a news release.

The luncheon is set for 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Blackman is a member of the Arizona House of Representatives representing District 6. He assumed office in 2019. His current term ends on Jan. 8, 2023. Walt is running for election to the U. S. House to represent Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2022 election.

Blackman is a combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army for nearly 22 years as a front line tank commander and sexual harassment and assault prevention senior program manager specialist. He earned a Bronze Star for combat action in Iraq as well as a Meritorious Service Medal. He served seven tours of duty.

Also scheduled to speak at the luncheon is Jeff Oravits, a radio host for 97.1 FM. Oravits is a businessman, investor and host of the Jeff Oravits Show, which airs Monday through Friday on 97.1 FM and online. Oravits has served on various committees and commissions over the years as well as being elected to and serving on the Flagstaff City Council from 2012-2016.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., lunch served at 11 a.m., meeting/programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea, and is $12. No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, sodas are $1 extra. RSVP is required by email before Friday, Sept. 10, to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com, or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

League of Women Voters hosts Camilla Ross on Sept. 2

The League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona (LWVNAZ) are scheduled to host Camilla Ross and the, “Life is more vibrant when there is color,” event in September, according to a news release.

Camilla Ross is the co-founder, producer and director of the Emerson Theater Collaborative; 2019 Collaborator of the Year, Arizona Community Foundation; adjunct professor; a business owner, veteran and resident of Sedona; and a passionate catalyst for social change.

According to Ross, “Theater should always be a venue for social change. I love the art of live theater and love what it does to the human soul and spirit. It moves us to look at life differently. To leave off the rose colored glasses and really see the human condition.”

Ross will discuss her experiences as a woman of color in Sedona’s arts and business environment, leading the audience towards a greater insight into the world around us. “When we live in a world where the colors are more vibrant we learn more about the world around us,” Ross said.

The “Life is more vibrant when there is color” event, a diversity, equity, and inclusion committee program, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 7000 State Route 179, Village of Oak Creek.

For more information, contact Lynn Zonakis at 928-963-0261 or email lwvnaz@gmail.com.

ADOT: Daytime I-17 lane restrictions between Cordes Lakes, Prescott exit begin Aug. 18

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who travel Interstate 17 to plan for daytime alternating north- and southbound lane restrictions between State Routes 169 and 69, according to a news release Thursday, Aug. 12.

The following restrictions will occur daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 26:

-North- and southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between the junctions with SR 169 (exit 278) and the junction with SR 69 (exit 263).

-The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

-A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

-No weekend work is scheduled.

The restrictions are needed for maintenance crews to apply a fog-seal treatment to the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Register now for the Prescott Mile High Open tennis tourney Aug. 27-29

The Prescott Area Tennis Association (PATA) is scheduled to host the Prescott Mile High Open Tournament from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, according to a news release. Played at the Yavapai College Tennis Center in Prescott, the L5 sanctioned tournament is looking for men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed entries. Ages 30 to 90 and open divisions are welcome. Cost is $50 for the first event, $25 for the second. Those interested can register at prescotttennis.com. Deadline is Aug. 20.

City of Cottonwood hosting blood drive Sept. 14

If you are looking for a way to help the community, please consider donating blood! The City of Cottonwood is hosting a blood drive on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Multi-Purpose Room, located at 199 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), by visiting redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code cottonwoodaz, or through the Blood Donor app. For more information, please contact Amanda Wilber at awilber@cottonwoodaz.gov via email, or call 928-340-2713.

Verde Valley entrepreneurs set for ‘Shark Tank’ inspired event Oct. 15-16

The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization is scheduled to host a Moonshot Pioneer Pitch event in the Verde Valley on Oct. 15 and 16, according to a news release.

The two-day event inspired by “Shark Tank” is designed to give Verde Valley entrepreneurs and change makers a chance to make a business pitch in a contest that is open to anyone.

“Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from various industry experts on how to start or accelerate their business ideas while competing for cash and prizes,” a news release stated Monday, July 19.

To be eligible to participate in this competition you must be interested in and willing to do business in the Verde Valley.

To apply, candidates must submit a $35 fee and complete the online registration with the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

Participants must also complete an application explaining their start-up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why their product of service is better than what is already on the market. This event is for businesses that are located in the Verde Valley ONLY. Do not apply if you are out of the area.

Contest prizes include cash awards of $1,500, $1,000 and $500 scholarships to the NACET Business Development Programs; and in-kind products such as: business cards, photography, website assistance and security, and much more.

In addition, the Sustainability Alliance is offering Sustainable Entrepreneur awards of $1,500 and $1,000. These prizes are available to competition finalists that are starting a new business or revenue stream to measurably divert waste from landfill, conserve energy or water.

For more information, reach out to Ruth Ellen Elinski, SBDC Business Analyst, ruthellen.elinski@yc.edu, or Mary Chicoine, VVREO Executive Director at 928-300-1640 or moonshot@vvreo.com.

Verde Historical Society seeks 2 volunteers for public education program

The Verde Historical Society is seeking two volunteer team leaders for its public education programming at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in Cottonwood, according to a news release Wednesday, Aug. 4.

A team leader to coordinate educational programs for children would be responsible for overseeing three existing programs for children already in operation and also for developing elementary grade school activities, including school group tours.

All programs are based upon the Arizona State Standards for Teaching. Leadership, organizational and computer skills would be helpful. This is a perfect position for a retired educator or for one who enjoys interacting with younger children from preschool to fourth grade.

The second position, a team leader to coordinate educational adult programming for life-long learners, would be responsible for re-establishing and overseeing a popular historical society monthly community based speaker series, re-establishing programs and activities with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Yavapai College and introducing the Arizona Humanities speaker series -AZ SPEAKS- to the public.

A knowledge of Verde Valley community residents and resources, computer technology, and speaking ability would be helpful.

Training is provided for both positions.

Both positions may include time working from home as well as time in the museum. Volunteers must hold membership or become new members in the historical society. Interested persons may apply to the Verde Historical Society located in the Clemenceau Heritage Museum at 1 North Willard Street where a volunteer form can be picked up or may call 928-634-2868 to have one sent. See the museum at clemenceaumuseum.com.

Summer Preparedness 101 classes

To further educate and protect the local community and visitors, the Cottonwood Fire Department and Cottonwood Police Department will implement a new Summer Preparedness 101 campaign.

Throughout the next several months, while temperatures in the area remain high, the public safety department will work to increase awareness about safety, prevention, and preparedness on a variety of topics. The topics covered will include wildfire prevention, hydration reminders, hiking tips, and pool safety.

The fire and police departments will be sharing safety tips periodically on their respective social media pages. If you would like to follow the departments on social media, please use the following links:

• Fire Department Facebook: www.facebook.com/CottonwoodAZFireDept

• Fire Department Instagram: www.instagram.com/cottonwood_fire_department

• Police Department Facebook: www.facebook.com/CottonwoodPD

• Police Department Instagram: www.instagram.com/cwazpd

Informative flyers will be posted throughout the city and online in an effort to reach as many people as possible. Additionally, a radio PSA campaign will be broadcast on local radio.

For more information, or if you have questions, please contact Ron Sauntman, fire chief, at 928-634-2741 or rsauntman@cottonwoodaz.gov.