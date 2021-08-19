OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Supreme Court allows education tax on wealthy to stand for now
Prop 208 may generate funds past expenditure limit, making it unconstitutional

In this 2018 file photo, teachers rally outside of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Tower in Phoenix on their third day of walkouts. The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, ruled the income tax surcharge on the wealthy can remain, at least for the time being. But it may be legally impossible to actually get any of those dollars into the classroom, which was the intent of the sponsors of Proposition 208. (Matt York/AP, file)

In this 2018 file photo, teachers rally outside of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Tower in Phoenix on their third day of walkouts. The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, ruled the income tax surcharge on the wealthy can remain, at least for the time being. But it may be legally impossible to actually get any of those dollars into the classroom, which was the intent of the sponsors of Proposition 208. (Matt York/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Independent | azcapmedia
Originally Published: August 19, 2021 4:38 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Maricopa County judge: Education tax on the rich can take effect
Small-business loophole to avoid education tax heading to court
Lawmaker proposes loophole to get around education tax
Dept. of Revenue wants judge's help in implementing Proposition 208
Judge to make decision on Proposition 208 definition
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News