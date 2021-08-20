COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials report 374 new cases in 5 days
COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 374 new COVID-19 cases during a five-day stretch this past week, according to a news release Friday.
Yavapai County had around 20 new COVID-19 cases on average in July, which spiked to 74 per day just two weeks ago.
The county has tested 133,811 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 22,630 positive cases and 561 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Community Transmission Dashboard for Yavapai County in the week ending Aug. 14 indicated an increase in positivity rate to 14.6%, and an increase in cases per 100,000 people from 226 last week to 265 per 100,000.
Hospitals across northern Arizona are reporting an increase in COVID-19 admissions and in nearly every case, “over 99 percent, the person admitted was unvaccinated,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a statement.
“Whatever we do, we don’t want to lose another life when a simple shot could have saved it. And we don’t want to jeopardize whatever normalcy we recently regained, like reconnecting with friends and family,” Farneti said in a statement. “If you are still undecided about the vaccine the best possible source of information is your doctor.”
The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported Friday, Aug. 20, that they had 24 new COVID-19 patients, while Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott and Prescott Valley have 48 new patients.
CHILDREN
Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health, reported that hospitals in the Banner Health system in Arizona are seeing what Bessel characterized as an "exponential growth" in COVID-19-positive children needing hospitalization.
“It's important for children to be in school in person, but if kids are not masked and together, particularly if they are not yet eligible for the vaccine, it is going to increase community spread of a highly contagious variant,” Bessel said.
YCCHS health officials offered three ways to help keep kids safe from COVID-19:
- Everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated.
- Children in school need to wear masks.
- If any of us, children or adults feel ill, we should not go into a school environment.
STATE
The ADHS reported 3,109 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona on Friday, with 53 new deaths reported overnight.
A total of 18,580 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccination were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,142,640 in the state.
MORE INFORMATION
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19. Testing sites are available, please visit yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.
The best way to avoid getting infected is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective and free. Check out the YCCHS Vaccine Information Page for contact info to make an appointment, visit yavapaiaz.gov/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.
Those interested can also call 928-771-3122 for appointments.
