Obituary: Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr

Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr

1960 - 2021

Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr, age 61, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away July 6, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born June 4, 1960 in Buffalo, New York. Cheryl had attended college and was the owner of the Old Town Mug Company and had been employed at FedEx. Cheryl enjoyed kayaking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Ariel Radford and her husband, Cory Radford; her three grandchildren; her brother, James Wright and her nephew, Dylan Wright. A Memorial Service will be held Aug. 29. 2021, from 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., at Garrison Park, 39 Brian Mickelsen Parkway, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Arrangements are in the care of Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.

