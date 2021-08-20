OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr

Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr. (Courtesy)

Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 20, 2021 6:06 p.m.

Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr

1960 - 2021

Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr, age 61, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away July 6, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born June 4, 1960 in Buffalo, New York. Cheryl had attended college and was the owner of the Old Town Mug Company and had been employed at FedEx. Cheryl enjoyed kayaking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Ariel Radford and her husband, Cory Radford; her three grandchildren; her brother, James Wright and her nephew, Dylan Wright. A Memorial Service will be held Aug. 29. 2021, from 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., at Garrison Park, 39 Brian Mickelsen Parkway, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Arrangements are in the care of Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.

Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright
Obituary Notice: Jacqueline Maxine Greenrock
Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
Obituary: Ernestine O. Carrillo
Obituary: Jeffrey Glen Davidson

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News