Obituary: Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr
Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr
1960 - 2021
Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr, age 61, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away July 6, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born June 4, 1960 in Buffalo, New York. Cheryl had attended college and was the owner of the Old Town Mug Company and had been employed at FedEx. Cheryl enjoyed kayaking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Ariel Radford and her husband, Cory Radford; her three grandchildren; her brother, James Wright and her nephew, Dylan Wright. A Memorial Service will be held Aug. 29. 2021, from 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., at Garrison Park, 39 Brian Mickelsen Parkway, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Arrangements are in the care of Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.
Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Fire officials: RV bursts into flames after driver hears ‘pop’ under hood
- City of Cottonwood closes Riverfront Park due to flooding
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach sentenced to 17 years in prison for child sex crimes
- Mingus football coach Doug Provenzano resigns
- Column: Finding a place to live in the Verde Valley is a process, don’t give up!
- Verde River monsoonal spike one for the record books
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: