Obituary: Clarence 'Vic' Dickison
Clarence “Vic” Dickison
1924 - 2021
Clarence “Vic” Dickison, 97, passed August 15, 2021, in Cottonwood, AZ. He was born May 16, 1924, to Clarence Kelly and Hazel Bell Dickison in Big Park, AZ. The Dickisons were one of the original homesteaders in the Big Park area.
He was the second of seven children in the family. He went to school in a one room schoolhouse in the area. He lived in Sedona and Cornville all his life, except for a short time he traveled to Alaska, Canada, and Colorado.
He had many interests in gold mining, worked for the Forest Service one summer, drove school bus for Sedona School and had a septic tank business for a while. He was very independent and lived on his own until he broke his hip and had to go to a rest home. He still had a sense of humor during it all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Aron, George, and Millard and sister, Ellen. He is survived by a sister, Ruth Davidson of Camp Verde; a sister-in-law, Peggy Dickison of Sedona; niece, Frances Benigar (George) of Camp Verde; nephew, Danny Dickison (Shelly) of Clarkdale, and many more nieces and nephews and three stepdaughters.
At his request there will be no memorial service. Cremation will be followed by interment at Middle Verde Cemetery in the family plot. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Fire officials: RV bursts into flames after driver hears ‘pop’ under hood
- City of Cottonwood closes Riverfront Park due to flooding
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach sentenced to 17 years in prison for child sex crimes
- Mingus football coach Doug Provenzano resigns
- Column: Finding a place to live in the Verde Valley is a process, don’t give up!
- Verde River monsoonal spike one for the record books
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: