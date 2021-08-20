Obituary: Johnny Manuel Montiel, Sr.

Johnny Manuel Montiel

1943 - 2021

Johnny Manuel Montiel, Sr., 78, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed on Thursday, July 29, 2021, of cancer. Some might have known him as “Touche” or “Chocolate.” He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona on June 17, 1943 to the late Joe Montiel and Martha Ybarra.



Johnny Montiel was a mason by trade, loved to garden, made pottery, and loved to make and build many things, always working.



Johnny is survived by Joey and Johnny, Jr.; his daughter in law, Valorie; his grandchildren, Damon, Elisa, Nathan, Juanito, and Carlos. He is also survived by his sister, Victoria; brothers, Louie (Frances) and Fred (Sandi); and Anne Richards, his partner for 7 years. Johnny Sr. also had nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Robert.





There will be no services. He asked for a Celebration of Life before he passed. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.