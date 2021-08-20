Obituary: Johnny Manuel Montiel, Sr.
Johnny Manuel Montiel
1943 - 2021
Johnny Manuel Montiel, Sr., 78, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed on Thursday, July 29, 2021, of cancer. Some might have known him as “Touche” or “Chocolate.” He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona on June 17, 1943 to the late Joe Montiel and Martha Ybarra.
Johnny Montiel was a mason by trade, loved to garden, made pottery, and loved to make and build many things, always working.
Johnny is survived by Joey and Johnny, Jr.; his daughter in law, Valorie; his grandchildren, Damon, Elisa, Nathan, Juanito, and Carlos. He is also survived by his sister, Victoria; brothers, Louie (Frances) and Fred (Sandi); and Anne Richards, his partner for 7 years. Johnny Sr. also had nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Robert.
There will be no services. He asked for a Celebration of Life before he passed. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com
Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Fire officials: RV bursts into flames after driver hears ‘pop’ under hood
- City of Cottonwood closes Riverfront Park due to flooding
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach sentenced to 17 years in prison for child sex crimes
- Mingus football coach Doug Provenzano resigns
- Column: Finding a place to live in the Verde Valley is a process, don’t give up!
- Verde River monsoonal spike one for the record books
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: