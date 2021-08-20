Obituary: Loretta Holden Massey
Loretta Holden Massey
1937 - 2021
Loretta Holden Massey passed away peacefully at her home on August 5, 2021. She was born in Missoula, Montana on August 4, 1937. Preceded in death by her parents, William (Roe) and Ida Ann Manning Holden, and a brother, Bill.
She resided in Cottonwood, AZ for 34 years and prior to that she lived in California, Arkansas, and Alaska for almost 10 years.
She has been married to her loving husband, Sam Massey, for 50 years. They have three children, Rhonda of Torrance, CA, Becky (John) of North Carolina, and Sam of Phoenix, AZ. They have six grandchildren, Brandee, Jerrine, Carly, Rebekah, Holden, and Sam III and three great-granddaughters, Hadley, Emily, and Taelynn. She also had a special niece, Lisa.
Loretta was a wonderful wife and mother, kind-hearted with a sweet deposition. She loved to cook, do her daily chores, read the newspaper, write letters, sit on the porch to watch the hummingbirds, and she cherished her little dogs. She loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. She had a very close and special relationship with her best friend and sister, Delores.
She was beloved by her family and friends, and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers please send a donation/contribution to Northern Arizona Hospice, 203 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
Information was provided by the family.
