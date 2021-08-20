Obituary: Sally V. Steele

Sally V. Steele

1937 - 2021

Sally V. Steele was born August 1, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri and adopted at birth by Dwight and Gretchen Van Del. As a young girl, she enjoyed capturing an audience whether it be as a ballerina or a magician’s assistant to her brother, Curtis Van Del. She graduated from Notre Dame De Sion High School.

By the age of 26 Sally had given birth to five children. She was an amazing and loving mother. Sally co-owned a Western Art Gallery in Tucson, Arizona. Being a woman who never settled, Sally expanded her family in 1977 when she married Raymond J. Steele and moved to Sedona where she became a real estate broker. They had a passion for traveling and never sat still for long. In the summers you could find them in Alaska. In the winters they went to Mexico and Arizona, with many national and international pitstops in between.





Sally never met a stranger and was a best friend to many. She had a flare for entertaining and never passed up an opportunity to celebrate. One of her biggest joys was cooking and hosting, she did always say “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” Sally made beautiful jewelry and gave away more earrings than anyone you’ve ever known. She was always planning her next adventure for there was no one that could slow her down. She loved to shop, go out to eat, and really loved the finer things in life. She was generous, charming, adventurous, and was truly one of a kind.

Sally was known by many names and earned many titles including sister, mother, stepmother, friend, amigo, confidant, aunt, Nana, and last, but not least, Our Queen. Sally never lived in fear and always did what she wanted. Always.





Sally V. Steele passed peacefully on July 30, 2021 at the age of 83, surrounded by her five children in a room full of love.



Sally’s legacy lives on through her children, Diane Gerrettie, Denise Stearley (Mike), Hal Munsell (Kathy), Mimi Dailey (Dave), and Kimberly Wilmer (Tom); her stepchildren, Sheri Downward (Mark), Robert Steele, and Jennifer Steele; her brothers, Curtis Van Del, S.J. and Jay Shaw; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Steele; her parents, Dwight and Gretchen Van Del, and her biological mother, Avis Hinks; and her brother, Mike Shaw. An obituary will never do justice to a life so grand and remarkable as Sally’s.

In true Sally fashion raise your glasses to her favorite toast and a life well lived. “May you never lie, steal, cheat, or drink. But if you must lie, lie for a friend. If you must steal, steal a kiss. If you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink with me.”



Information was provided by the family.