Obituary: Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright
Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright
1934 - 2021
Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright, age 87, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away July 6, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Shirleyann was born June 9, 1934 in Buffalo, New York.
She attended college but was mostly a homemaker and mom, a pizza cook and some retail. She loved playing Bonco and poker.
Shirleyann is survived by her son, James K. Wright; her grandson, Dylan H. Wright; her granddaughter, Ariel Radford and her husband, Cory Radford, along with three great-grandchildren. She had a great smile and was loved by all.
Memorial Services will be held Aug. 29, 2021, 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., at Garrison Park, 39 Brian Mickelsen Parkway in Cottonwood, Arizona. Arrangements are in the care of Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.
Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Fire officials: RV bursts into flames after driver hears ‘pop’ under hood
- City of Cottonwood closes Riverfront Park due to flooding
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach sentenced to 17 years in prison for child sex crimes
- Mingus football coach Doug Provenzano resigns
- Column: Finding a place to live in the Verde Valley is a process, don’t give up!
- Verde River monsoonal spike one for the record books
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: