Obituary: Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright

Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright

1934 - 2021

Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright, age 87, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away July 6, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Shirleyann was born June 9, 1934 in Buffalo, New York.





She attended college but was mostly a homemaker and mom, a pizza cook and some retail. She loved playing Bonco and poker.





Shirleyann is survived by her son, James K. Wright; her grandson, Dylan H. Wright; her granddaughter, Ariel Radford and her husband, Cory Radford, along with three great-grandchildren. She had a great smile and was loved by all.





Memorial Services will be held Aug. 29, 2021, 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., at Garrison Park, 39 Brian Mickelsen Parkway in Cottonwood, Arizona. Arrangements are in the care of Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.



Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.