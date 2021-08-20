OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright

Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright. (Courtesy)

Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 20, 2021 6:11 p.m.

Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright

1934 - 2021

Shirleyann B. (Keller) Wright, age 87, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away July 6, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Shirleyann was born June 9, 1934 in Buffalo, New York.

She attended college but was mostly a homemaker and mom, a pizza cook and some retail. She loved playing Bonco and poker.

Shirleyann is survived by her son, James K. Wright; her grandson, Dylan H. Wright; her granddaughter, Ariel Radford and her husband, Cory Radford, along with three great-grandchildren. She had a great smile and was loved by all.

Memorial Services will be held Aug. 29, 2021, 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., at Garrison Park, 39 Brian Mickelsen Parkway in Cottonwood, Arizona. Arrangements are in the care of Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.

Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Cheryl Ann (Wright) Carr
Obituary Notice: Jacqueline Maxine Greenrock
Obituary: Ernestine O. Carrillo
Obituary: Lois L. Lombardi
Obituary: Justino Y. Encisco 1934-2021

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News