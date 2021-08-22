COVID-19 Update: Arizona's new cases remain above 3,000 per day
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases and an additional three deaths as a surge driven by the delta variant continued for the sixth week.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,307 new infections, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 986,082. The total number of people who have died in the state from COVID-19 is now 18,600.
On Saturday, the health department reported 3,195 news cases and 36 additional deaths.
The number of new infections each day had dropped below 1,000 for several months in the spring and early summer until the new variant began hitting Arizona in July. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has risen over the past two weeks from 2,311 new cases per day on Aug. 6 to 2,452 on Aug. 20.
That has led to a slightly greater number of people deciding to get a COVID-19 vaccine in recent weeks.
More than half of Arizona's population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Hospitalizations due to the virus have climbed to the highest number since mid-February.
More than 1,800 people are hospitalized with the virus, 462 of them in intensive care.
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
- City of Cottonwood closes Riverfront Park due to flooding
- Verde River monsoonal spike one for the record books
- Mingus football coach Doug Provenzano resigns
- Fire officials: RV bursts into flames after driver hears ‘pop’ under hood
- Column: Finding a place to live in the Verde Valley is a process, don’t give up!
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach sentenced to 17 years in prison for child sex crimes
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: