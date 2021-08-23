COVID-19 Update: FDA gives full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

COTTONWOOD — With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) giving its full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Yavapai County health officials hope the news could be a big step toward getting more holdouts to set aside their concerns about getting vaccinated.

“I think it should,” Yavapai County Board of Supervisors spokesperson David McAtee told the Independent when asked if he thought the news Monday, Aug. 23, that the FDA had approved the Pfizer vaccine may ease Yavapai County residents’ concerns.

“I think people should look at this and see that [the vaccine has] been around for several months … It is now FDA approved. We believe it will turn some people’s minds,” McAtee said.

More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S. under special emergency provisions — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since December.

In Yavapai County, 190,303 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered, with 91,300 full vaccinated, or about 47% of the county’s population.

Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, maker of the third option in the U.S., said it hopes to do so later this year.

McAtee said he wasn’t sure when the FDA would fully approve the Moderna version of the COVID-19 vaccine, but it could likely be in the coming weeks.

In going a step further and granting full approval, the FDA cited months of real-world evidence that serious side effects are extremely rare.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called the FDA's action “an important milestone that I think will unlock some of the more skeptical minds.”

Pfizer said the U.S. is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, in a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections.

Never before has the FDA had so much evidence to judge a shot's safety.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett said in a phone interview with the Independent on Monday, Aug. 23, that he wasn’t sure if the FDA’s approval would push people over the top in making a decision to get vaccinated, or not.

“It’s hard to say. I think there’s still a significant push to the population that’s not going to get the vaccine, not matter what,” Everett said. “Maybe a few hesitant people will get it, but I think [most] people have made up their minds one way or another.”

Either way, Everett said the county has plenty of doses of the vaccine for anyone who wants to get one, and that shouldn’t change at the end of September when health officials estimate that the group of children ages 5 to 11 will be approved to be vaccinated.

“They want to make sure it’s safe in adults first before trying it in younger children,” Everett said.

The Independent reached out to Northern Arizona Healthcare for comment, but a call and email was not immediately returned.

CITY OUTLOOK

In the City of Cottonwood, Mayor Tim Elinski told the Independent on Monday that he hopes the news of the FDA approval will make things safer in his town.

“We have mounting data now that the vaccines are safe, effective and prevent a disease that is caused by COVID-19,” Elinski said. “For those who have been sitting on the fence waiting for approval, this can allow them to join other adults to receive their shot.”

Elinski continued, “The more we are vaccinated, the safer we will be. The easier the return to normalcy will become.”

YAVAPAI COUNTY

YCCHS reported Monday that the county has seen 254 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths since Friday, Aug. 20.

The county has tested 134,874 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 22,884 positive cases and 564 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 while the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the Prescott area reported 42. The Prescott VA has three COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

Arizona reported 2,632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths Monday.

It's the first time in five days that the Arizona Department of Health Services has reported a number under 3,000.

This brings the pandemic totals for Arizona to 988,714 cases and 18,600 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues to go up and stands at 1,901. The last time it was that high was mid-February as Arizona was coming down from a winter surge.

MORE ON FDA

The FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may instantly open the way for more universities, companies and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.

President Joe Biden said that for those who hesitated to get the vaccine until it received what he dubbed the “gold standard” of FDA approval, “the moment you’ve been waiting for is here.”

“Please get vaccinated today,” he said.

Full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine means it meets the same “very high standards required of all the approved vaccines we rely on every day,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief. That should help “anyone who still has concerns gain confidence” in the shots.

As for effectiveness, six months into Pfizer’s original study, the vaccine remained 97% protective against severe COVID-19. Protection against milder infection waned slightly, from a peak of 96% two months after the second dose to 84% by six months.

Those findings came before the delta variant began spreading, but other data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the vaccine is still doing a good job preventing severe disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.