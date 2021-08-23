OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 24
Yavapai County to host ‘community cleanup’ in September

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with the Public Works Department, announced four dates in September for community cleanup at Seligman’s transfer station. (Independent stock photo)

Originally Published: August 23, 2021 12:15 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, announce a community cleanup in Seligman, according to a news release Monday.

The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road, but open to anyone living in the Yavapai County area.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on Sept. 17, 18, 24 and 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a news release.

Accepted items include household appliances, bagged household trash, automotive batteries, tires, furniture and yard trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted include loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

“Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home,” Yavapai County Board of Supervisors spokesperson David McAtee said in a statement Monday, Aug. 23. “Cut away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming.”

All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup. This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

When using Yavapai County facilities, please follow the recommended CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

For additional information, please contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Information provided by Yavapai County.

