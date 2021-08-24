Cottonwood’s Main Stage set to host ‘Beer School’

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Main Stage is scheduled to host Beer School starting at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Beer School is every fourth Thursday of the month and features a different local, state or national brewery. It is hosted by bartender, LT, and a representative from the participating brewery of the month.

A fee of $5 at the door gets you five beer tastings, promotional items and some useful and trivial information about the brewery. This month, Beer School welcomes Dragoon Brewing Company, which is located in Tucson.

Established in 2012, Dragoon brews about 30 different beers a year. This is a 21 and over event.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Main Stage is scheduled to host an “End of Summer Luau” with local favorite, DJ ill.Ego.

Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite beach attire and get ready to party the night away with tropical drink specials and festive tunes. There will be free luau goodies at the door to make the night extra special.

There is no cover for this 21 and over event.

Main Stage has regular nightly events as well as listed special events. There are three nights of Karaoke with Mondays hosted by Christa, Tuesdays hosted by Andrew and Fridays hosted by LT.

All the nights of karaoke start at 9 p.m. and include drink specials. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny and Rebecca. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursdays are “Smarty Pants Trivia” hosted by Penny and Stormy starting at 7 p.m.

Every fourth Thursday is Beer School which starts at 7 p.m. Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is “Hangover Saturday.” Food is available on-site from Main Stage’s own pizza and occasional food trucks.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St., Cottonwood, and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and is closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.

For more information, call 928-202-3460, or email mainstageaz@gmail.com for upcoming events.

Information provided by Main Stage.