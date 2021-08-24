Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
COTTONWOOD — Family and friends gathered Friday night at Verde Valley Fairgrounds in Cottonwood for the memorial of three children who died last week after being swept away by flood waters caused by monsoon weather in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico.
Two girls, Nomeli, 6, and Azirah, 4, along with their 6-month-old baby brother Jayden, lost their lives after the car they were traveling in with their mother, former Cottonwood resident and Mingus Union High School graduate Luz (Aidee Ruiz) Barraza, 24, was swept away by a flash flood Aug. 16 caused by a monsoon storm in Agua Prieta, according to a Tucson Star report.
Micah Mendez, father of the two girls, spoke in front of more than 100 people at the memorial Friday, Aug. 20, stating that, “At 16 I became a father.”
“I didn’t really know what to do, except one thing, that was to take care of her,” Mendez said in a video obtained by The Verde Independent. “A year and a half later, I had my second one, I knew I was going to be taking care of them for as long as I could.”
Mendez said he and Barraza, who had been separated, didn’t “really see eye to eye” on a lot of things, “but one thing we did see eye-to-eye was these children and how much we loved them.”
“I don’t know when or how I’m going to get over this, my two beautiful daughters, I just hope that they know I love them. I never stopped loving them,” Mendez continued.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- City of Cottonwood closes Riverfront Park due to flooding
- Verde River monsoonal spike one for the record books
- Mingus football coach Doug Provenzano resigns
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials report 374 new cases in 5 days
- Obituary: TJ Stockbridge
- New owners aim to revamp Old Town bicycle shop as new hub of community
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: