Red Rocks Music Festival celebrates their 20th anniversary with events in September, October

The Red Rocks Music Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary with several events coming up in September, according to a news release.

The first event Classically Uncorked is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. at Decanter Tasting Room, 7000 State Route 179, A-100, Sedona. Festival guest artists will perform a program sampler and a wine/food tray is included in the celebration.

On Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. the Red Rocks Music Festival will collaborate with the Sedona International Film Festival in the program Dialogues of Strings.

This program will feature violinists Carmit Zori, founder/director of the Brooklyn, New York, Chamber Music Society; David Ehrlich, Fine-Arts Outreach Fellow, Virginia Tech; violist Christopher McKay of the Phoenix Symphony and cellist Jan Simiz of the Phoenix Symphony.

Works by Beethoven, Mozart, Schubert and Bartok will be performed. This concert takes place at Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 State Route 89A, Suite a-3.

Classics on the Rocks will be performed on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Rd.

Joining violinists Zori, Ehrlich, McKay, cellist Simiz, cellist Thomas Landschoot from ASU’s faculty, pianist Teresa Ehrlich, founder/director of the Renaissance Academy in Virginia, and percussionist Fred Marderness of the Phoenix Symphony.

The monumental Dvorak Piano Quintet along with his Bagateles and Piazzolla Seasons will be performed. A special performance by acclaimed pianist Sandra Shapiro will take place on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. at the Sedona Creative Life Center. Shapiro will perform a program Songs my Savta, (Grandma) Sang to Me works by Scarlatti, Lavry, Mendelssohn, Chopin & Schuman.

Information provided by the Red Rocks Music Festival.