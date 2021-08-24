Sammy Davis, Dan Vega set to play at Bella Vita in Sedona on Aug. 27-28

Here we are about to step into the fall and the weather could not be more perfect for a night out dining and listening to live music beneath the stars.

On Friday, Aug. 27, the inimitable and exciting performer Sammy Davis graces the Bella Vita Ristorante outside patio stage from 6 to 9 p.m., according to a news release.

Davis is flamboyant, commanding and a true performer as he delivers one hit after another to a dancing, classic rock loving crowd. Locals love him and know where to go on a Friday night for great food, music and dancing.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the perennial Dan Vega takes over the stage from 6 to 9 p.m., according to a news release.

Vega is young, passionate about his music and a talent who understands how to feel and deliver a song. He plays music that inspires and relaxes, perfect for enjoying a fine Italian meal, outside, with a glass of wine in one hand and a fork in the other.

Bella Vita Ristorante, 6701 W. State Route 89A, Sedona, takes reservations and for specific directions to the restaurant, visit bellavitarestaurant.com, or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.