Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Ailey’ premiere Aug. 30

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of “Ailey” on Monday, Aug. 30, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. “Ailey” traces the full contours of this brilliant and enigmatic man whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that centers on the Black American experience with grace, strength, and unparalleled beauty.

Told through Ailey’s own words and featuring evocative archival footage and interviews with those who intimately knew him, director Jamila Wignot weaves together a resonant biography of an elusive visionary.

Ailey’s dances — celebrations of African American beauty and history — did more than move bodies; they opened minds. His dances were revolutionary social statements that staked a claim as powerful in his own time as in ours: Black life is central to the American story and deserves a central place in American art and on the world stage.

“Ailey” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 30, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.