Sedona’s Emerson Theater to present ‘i’Mpossible Project’ Sept. 23-25

In partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Verde Valley Mental Health Coalition and the I Am Worthy Project, Emerson Theater Collaborative presents “The i’Mpossible Project: Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt,” according to a news release.

Written and performed by Joshua Rivedal, show dates are Sept. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at Sedona Arts Academy at The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek.

The three-part i’Mpossible Project, produced by Camilla Ross, is a program aimed at middle, high school and college students that combines live theater with suicide prevention information.

The first component is a one-man show by Josh Rivedal. His live Broadway-style play “Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt” includes 15 characters and seven songs and is both comedic and poignant.

Rivedal discusses the tragic suicides of both his father and grandfather in a primal piece of live storytelling that creates an emotional connection with the audience and conveys the powerful message that suicide is preventable.

Next, Rivedal provides an educational session where he discusses the signs and symptoms of depression and suicide. His aim is to teach audience members how to help themselves or a friend if depressed or suicidal. He explores ways to live mentally well, and reviews resources of help for students and others who may be experiencing or witnessing the symptoms of depression or suicidal warning signs.

Finally, there will be a live Q&A between Rivedal and the audience on the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. Representatives of NAMI and the Verde Valley Mental Health Coalition will moderate the after-show discussion.

Rivedal is a speaker, actor, playwright, innovator, social entrepreneur and the creator and founder of “Changing Minds: A Mental Health Based Curriculum” and The i’Mpossible Project. He has spoken about suicide prevention, mental health and nutrition, and diverse experiences across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia.

He is trained in human capital management with an emphasis in coaching from New York University, community counseling from the Southern California Counseling Center, the teacher’s edition of emotional intelligence at Yale University’s Center for Emotional Intelligence, and is trained in suicide prevention modalities QPR and ASIST.

As an actor, Rivedal’s voice has been heard on national commercials including Dell, McDonald’s, Dunkin Donuts, and Johnnie Walker; as well as on one of the Freckleface Strawberry Books, Cinderella Penguin, and as part of the award winning voiceover cast of The Art of Secrets by James Klise.

Show dates are Sept. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. All performances will be at The Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona, 7000 State Route 179, Suite C-100, in the Village of Oak Creek. Due to COVID-19 precautions, in-person performances will be limited to 35 attendees.

Tickets may be purchased at bit.ly/etc-kicking-blue-genes in advance with reserved seating, $55 (sit at table with your friends/family, includes drink tickets and table service); In advance, $35; At the door, $45.

For more information, call Ross at 860-705-9711.

Information provided by Emerson Theater.