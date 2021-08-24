Update: City of Cottonwood to keep Riverfront Park closed until Aug. 28

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood extended its closure of Riverfront Park another five days, according to a news release Tuesday night.

Due to recent rainfall from the monsoon season, the City of Cottonwood announced that Riverfront Park was closed to the public last week, and now as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, it will not reopen until Saturday, Aug. 28, according to spokesperson Sandra Salas.

“Due to recent rainfall, the Verde River and other waterways within the region have experienced flooding. As a result of this flooding, water has overflowed into the city’s Riverfront Park area,” the statement read.

Currently, the disc golf course, some hiking trails, the adult softball complex, and the children’s play area at the northeast end of the park are impacted by floodwaters and are closed for public use at this time.

The City of Cottonwood originally estimated the park would reopen Monday, Aug. 23, but due to extensive cleaning work needing to be done and repair efforts underway due to flood damage, the city opted to extend the park's closure.

“We ask the public to not attempt to enter the park until such time that it is in usable condition and reopened by the City of Cottonwood,” the statement read. “We encourage the public to use amenities that are open such as the skate park and other public parks such as the Cottonwood Kid’s Park and Garrison Park.”

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation Manager Jak Teel at 928-639-3200, or email jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.