OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Update: City of Cottonwood to keep Riverfront Park closed until Aug. 28

Recent rain from the monsoon season forced the City of Cottonwood to close Riverfront Park on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (City of Cottonwood/Courtesy)

Recent rain from the monsoon season forced the City of Cottonwood to close Riverfront Park on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (City of Cottonwood/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 5:20 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood extended its closure of Riverfront Park another five days, according to a news release Tuesday night.

Due to recent rainfall from the monsoon season, the City of Cottonwood announced that Riverfront Park was closed to the public last week, and now as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, it will not reopen until Saturday, Aug. 28, according to spokesperson Sandra Salas.

“Due to recent rainfall, the Verde River and other waterways within the region have experienced flooding. As a result of this flooding, water has overflowed into the city’s Riverfront Park area,” the statement read.

Currently, the disc golf course, some hiking trails, the adult softball complex, and the children’s play area at the northeast end of the park are impacted by floodwaters and are closed for public use at this time.

The City of Cottonwood originally estimated the park would reopen Monday, Aug. 23, but due to extensive cleaning work needing to be done and repair efforts underway due to flood damage, the city opted to extend the park's closure.

“We ask the public to not attempt to enter the park until such time that it is in usable condition and reopened by the City of Cottonwood,” the statement read. “We encourage the public to use amenities that are open such as the skate park and other public parks such as the Cottonwood Kid’s Park and Garrison Park.”

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation Manager Jak Teel at 928-639-3200, or email jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

City of Cottonwood closes Riverfront Park due to flooding
Cottonwood skate park closed due to damage, vandalism
Finally, some serious monsoon rain
Coconino National Forest reopens to public today
Cottonwood dog park: One-week closure after uptick in ‘kennel cough’
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News