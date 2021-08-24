Update: City of Cottonwood to keep Riverfront Park closed until Aug. 28
COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood extended its closure of Riverfront Park another five days, according to a news release Tuesday night.
Due to recent rainfall from the monsoon season, the City of Cottonwood announced that Riverfront Park was closed to the public last week, and now as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, it will not reopen until Saturday, Aug. 28, according to spokesperson Sandra Salas.
“Due to recent rainfall, the Verde River and other waterways within the region have experienced flooding. As a result of this flooding, water has overflowed into the city’s Riverfront Park area,” the statement read.
Currently, the disc golf course, some hiking trails, the adult softball complex, and the children’s play area at the northeast end of the park are impacted by floodwaters and are closed for public use at this time.
The City of Cottonwood originally estimated the park would reopen Monday, Aug. 23, but due to extensive cleaning work needing to be done and repair efforts underway due to flood damage, the city opted to extend the park's closure.
“We ask the public to not attempt to enter the park until such time that it is in usable condition and reopened by the City of Cottonwood,” the statement read. “We encourage the public to use amenities that are open such as the skate park and other public parks such as the Cottonwood Kid’s Park and Garrison Park.”
For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation Manager Jak Teel at 928-639-3200, or email jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov.
Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- City of Cottonwood closes Riverfront Park due to flooding
- Verde River monsoonal spike one for the record books
- Mingus football coach Doug Provenzano resigns
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials report 374 new cases in 5 days
- Obituary: TJ Stockbridge
- New owners aim to revamp Old Town bicycle shop as new hub of community
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: