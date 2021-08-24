OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 24
YCSO searches for James ‘Bobo’ Patton, who allegedly stabbed another man in neck; $2K reward offered

James “Bobo” Patton, 33, is wanted for allegedly stabbing another man in the neck in Cordes Lakes on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward. They can be reached at 800-932-3232, or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 24, 2021 3:41 p.m.

CORDES LAKES — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a 33-year-old man who allegedly stabbed another man in an argument over money, according to a news release late Monday night.

James “Bobo” Patton, 33, is a suspect in an attempted homicide case out of Cordes Lakes. He allegedly stabbed 45-year-old Kenneth Wallace early Monday morning.

At 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, Wallace’s daughter called 9-1-1 and told the operator that her father had just been stabbed in the neck.

YCSO deputies responded and found Wallace unresponsive.

“Deputies conducted life saving measures until Mr. Wallace could be airlifted to John C. Lincoln Hospital in Deer Valley, which hospital staff confirmed prevented the stab wound from becoming fatal,” YCSO spokesperson Kristin Greene said in a statement. “The victim remains in the hospital in an induced coma.”

Deputies then interviewed family members, who described the altercation to be about money between Wallace, and a family acquaintance.

YCSO’s Criminal Investigations Team identified Patton as the main suspect, according to Greene.

“CIT conducted a search looking for James Patton at both his home and the home of the victim but have not yet located him. It is believed he may be traveling with his girlfriend Tammy Tambe, 22,” Greene said in a statement.

To help locate Patterson, YCSO is asking for the public’s help.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest on this case. They can be reached at 800-932-3232, or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.

]All calls to Silent Witness are anonymous, you never have to give your name.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

