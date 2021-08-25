OFFERS
$10 million in grants available to landowners for infrastructure damages occurring during wildfire

In this undated file photo, firefighters with Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority fight a wildfire on Interstate 17. A $10 million grant to aid public and private landowners in their efforts to conduct emergency repairs to infrastructure damaged by wildfires is now available. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 25, 2021 2:27 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A $10 million grant to aid public and private landowners in their efforts to conduct emergency repairs to infrastructure damaged by wildfires is now available, according to a news release.

Part of a $100 million investment in the state of Arizona, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management developed the Post-Wildfire Assistance Program to help people with the immense cost of repairs.

The $10 million is for those who had infrastructure damaged by wildfires, or fire suppression activities, occurring after July 1, 2020, and thereafter.

Infrastructure includes, but is not limited to, fencing, water storage tanks and troughs, and sewer systems.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed the Post Wildfire Infrastructure Assistance Program, or HB 2001, which was approved legislation after the devastating wildfires in Gila County.

“HB 2001 also provides $25 million for the Healthy Forest Initiative, $19 million for wildfire suppression costs, $36 million for post-fire flooding mitigation projects, along with $10 million in funding to help DFFM purchase new equipment and upgrade communications infrastructure,” Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) spokesperson Tiffany Davila stated in a news release.

Davila added that since the legislation was passed on June 18, DFFM has already provided $4.3 million in financial assistance to multiple counties.

Requests included items for immediate needs such as sandbagging machines, heavy equipment, flood barriers, and other pertinent tools to help protect counties from flooding due to wildfires.

For complete details on the Post-Wildfire Infrastructure Assistance Program and the grant application and process, please visit DFFM’s grants page at dffm.az.gov/grants/post-wildfire-infrastructure-assistance-program.

The application period will close once all funding is distributed to appropriate infrastructure repair projects.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

