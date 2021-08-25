OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgely Bridge in Sedona

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 25, 2021 5:09 p.m.

SEDONA — A pedestrian walking along State Route 89A near Midgely Bridge in Sedona has died after being hit by a vehicle, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, officers with the Sedona Police Department responded to a collision in the northbound lane of State Route 89A near Midgely Bridge.

“The collision involved a single-vehicle traveling northbound and a pedestrian on the roadway,” Sedona PD spokesperson Michael Dominguez said in a statement. “The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Sedona Fire Department.”

Dominguez said the collision is under investigation to determine contributing factors.

The collision led to the closure of State Route 89A for more than five hours, Dominguez said.

The victim was not identified. No further information was available.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

One person dead after pickup plunges into canyon at Midgely Bridge
Vehicle strikes man on SR 89A
Bumper cars Friday in Cottonwood
Cottonwood man dies following vehicle-pedestrian crash on SR 260
Cottonwood PD searches for alleged hit-and-run suspect after causing rollover accident
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News