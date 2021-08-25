Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgely Bridge in Sedona

SEDONA — A pedestrian walking along State Route 89A near Midgely Bridge in Sedona has died after being hit by a vehicle, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, officers with the Sedona Police Department responded to a collision in the northbound lane of State Route 89A near Midgely Bridge.

“The collision involved a single-vehicle traveling northbound and a pedestrian on the roadway,” Sedona PD spokesperson Michael Dominguez said in a statement. “The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Sedona Fire Department.”

Dominguez said the collision is under investigation to determine contributing factors.

The collision led to the closure of State Route 89A for more than five hours, Dominguez said.

The victim was not identified. No further information was available.

