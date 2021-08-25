Photo: 2 children, 2 other passengers injured after accident on Main St. in Cottonwood
Originally Published: August 25, 2021 1:50 p.m.
Two female passengers, a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old were transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and East Mingus Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.
Officers determined that one of the vehicles traveling south on Main Street ran a red light prior to it being struck by a vehicle on Mingus Avenue, police said.
