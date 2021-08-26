Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills

CAMP VERDE — A traffic stop of a 40-year-old Camp Verde resident with two active warrants turned into a drug bust involving fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release Thursday.

A deputy with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office made a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Sierra Verde Road at 10:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, of Robert Steven Warwood, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Once the warrants were confirmed, Warwood, 40, was placed under arrest by the deputy.

After the arrest, the CVMO deputy searched Warwood’s vehicle and while doing inventory, found a plastic bag containing 50 blue-colored pills of fentanyl. The deputy also found a glass pipe, reportedly used to smoke methamphetamine.

Warwood was additionally charged with possession/use of a narcotic drug (fentanyl) and possession/use of dangerous drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into Yavapai County Jail.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.