Sat, Aug. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

3rd COVID-19 booster shot to become available in late September, Yavapai County health officials say

Officials don’t think large scale Point of Dispensing sites such as at Spectrum Healthcare will be needed for the third booster shots. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent)

Officials don't think large scale Point of Dispensing sites such as at Spectrum Healthcare will be needed for the third booster shots. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 27, 2021 6:38 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Booster shots for COVID-19 vaccinations are recommended for people with weakened immune systems, and other people over the age of 12 will be eligible for a third booster shots soon possibly around Sept. 20 in Yavapai County, according to Leslie Horton, director Yavapai County Community Health Services.

“We recommend that those with weakened immune systems seek out a booster vaccine at this point in time, especially those that received their first and second doses near the beginning of the vaccine roll out early in 2021,” Horton said Monday, Aug. 23.

Yavapai County is seeing more breakthrough cases in recent months, Horton said.

“We are seeing an increase in children testing positive for COVID-19 since school began. Currently, the vast majority of our new cases are in working age adults,” Horton said. “We recommend the booster to any and all eligible individuals as long as they’re a minimum of eight months past the second dose.”

People will need to have their vaccination card or Adult Immunization Record with the dates of their original COVID-19 shots as the goal would be to get the third shot eight months after a person received their second shot, according to YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti.

   “If possible, people should seek out the same brand that they originally received for best results” Horton said.

The director didn’t think there would large scale Point of Dispensing (POD) locations sites up this time like last February at Spectrum Healthcare. She said there are many locations that offer Moderna and Pfizer shots, including all three Yavapai County Community Health Services locations, all three Community Health Center of Yavapai locations, the Spectrum Healthcare locations, numerous healthcare providers and many local pharmacies.

YCCHS will be setting up “pop-up” vaccination locations if the demand from booster shots exceed the demand that current providers can fulfill.

“Still 90 percent of our new cases, and 90 percent of our hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals,” Horton said.

