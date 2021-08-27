OFFERS
Obituary: Betty Isabel Parrish (McDonald)

Betty Isabel Parrish (McDonald). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 27, 2021 6:22 p.m.

Betty Isabel Parrish (McDonald), 92, passed away August 18, 2021. She was born May 11, 1929, in Camp Verde, Arizona. She moved to Montebello, California to stay with her grandma and grandpa.

Betty’s sister, Mary, is the one who introduced Betty to Howard. They met in Whittier, California while staying with Grandma Mack.

Betty married Howard Parrish on August 15, 1948. She worked for a Dime Store in California named Woolworth. She moved back to Camp Verde with Howard and worked at Wingfield, then worked for the Post Office for 30 years.

She retired from the Post Office. While living in Camp Verde, Howard and Betty raised Appaloosa and Quarter Horses. They had a business named Parrish Appaloosa Horse Ranch. She was a member and founder of Side Saddletts and rode with the Saddle Bags. Betty raised many of her nieces and nephews. She was mom to many of the family and an aunt to 5 generations.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Parrish; one sister and one brother. She is survived by one sister, Mary Bruce, of Rimrock and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and one great-great-great niece and one on the way.

A Graveside Service will be help on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10 at the Clear Creek Cemetery, in Camp Verde, Arizona. Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

