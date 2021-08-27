Obituary: Harry King

Harry King, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away at home on August 19, 2021 at the age of 77. He loved to make turquoise knives and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, whom he was married to for 30 years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.