Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Dolnick

Mary Elizabeth Dolnick - Bat Nan If you ever had the chance to meet this crazy, wild, fun loving lady then you know how much of an impact she has put on all of our hearts.

If you wanna know the meaning of strong, all you had to do was look at her. If you were having a bad day she would find a way to make you feel better. Cancer didn’t stop her from traveling the world, it didn’t stop her from drinking her favorite red wine and it sure as hell didn’t stop her from loving all of us. She also showed us that true love does exist as long as you work hard to keep it together.

“Bat Nan” was our super hero. She was the funny cool nerdy grandma that would hack our phones, post pictures that we didn’t want on social media and just make all of us laugh till we cried.

She traveled around the world with her “Bat Nan” glasses (which she stole from her granddaughter lol) and didn’t care what others thought.

She has showed us that life is short, that we all need to be kind to one another and to never give up till your last breathe. Mary Elizabeth Dolnick was born on May 23rd 1950 and left this world August 22nd 2021. Her true love, Sam Dolnick, gave her a life that she could never imagined and never took for granted.

She was a wife, a mother, a stepmother, a Nana, a grandma, a Bubbie, a daughter, a sister and a friend to us all.

You fought a great fight, you loved us all unconditionally. Now it’s time to rest and be our guardian angel. Fly High our Angel. We Love U!

Information was provided by the family.