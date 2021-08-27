Obituary: Patricia Louise (Beck) Corriston
Patricia Louise (Beck) Corriston, 77, passed away and joined our Heavenly Father on August 18th, 2021, in Cottonwood, Arizona surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born in Grants Pass, Oregon on September 14th, 1943 to parents, Eugene Franklin “Bud” Beck and Frances Ovlean (McArthur) Beck. She was later joined by her baby brother, Donald Eugene Beck in 1946.
She had many fond memories of growing up around her father’s lumber mill and spoke often of her favorite Aunt Sophia. She attended and graduated from, Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa, California on June 11th, 1961. She later moved to Leavenworth, Kansas where she met the love her life, Richard “Dick” Corriston. They were married on June 28th, 1969, at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Though Pat and Dick didn’t have any children of their own they spoiled their nieces and nephews with summer trips and many wonderful memories. Pat worked for the CO-OP Insurance company for many years in Leavenworth as well as Commerce Bank as a Bookkeeper and Accounts Representative before she retired. She lived in Leavenworth after the passing of her beloved husband on December 27th, 2008, and relocated in 2020 to be closer to her brother, nephews, and families in Cottonwood, Arizona. She enjoyed cooking, baking, decorating, and traveling. Pat had an intense love for creating including scrapbooking, collecting painted ponies, and Native American art. In her down time, she enjoyed spending time with her best friend and very loved dog, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Eugene “Bud” Beck; mother, Frances Ovlean; husband, Richard “Dick” Corriston, and her loved Aunt Sophia.
Those of us that are left behind will miss her intensely, they include but are not excluded too her brother, Donald E. Beck; nephew, Chad (Sabrina) Beck; nephew, Benjamin (Darci) Beck; great-nephew, Alex Ian Beck, and great-nieces, Stevy Evyonne Woolf, Sophia Louise Beck, Mila Rose Beck, and Addie Cole Beck, all of Cottonwood Arizona. Pat’s cousins, John Thornton, Jim and Wanda Skaggs, whose entire family loved her dearly (Jay, Cary, Amanda, Brooke, Corey, Tamra, Tabitha, Kenny, Kim, Rance, Holly, Lexi, and Ron), LeRoy (Judy) Skaggs, Richard (Trudy) Skaggs, Kathy and Donna Parks, Lisa and Brett Winkler, Freeda (Mike) Schofield. The Corriston families: Debbie, Nadine, Dorothy, Helen, Geraldine, Joe, Chuck, John, Mike, Connie and Bill Freeman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood Arizona and Belden Larkin Funeral Home in Leavenworth Kansas, where she will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth Kansas with her beloved husband. Services are to be announced.
Information was provided by the family.
