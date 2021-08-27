Obituary: Robert (Bob) Beltz
Robert (Bob) Beltz, 96, passed away on July 30, 2021. He leaves behind his loving family, friends, and his beloved Clarkdale, Arizona.
Bob was born in Winfield, Kansas on January 16, 1925 to Carl and Nellie Beltz. His family moved to Clarkdale in 1928. He graduated Clarkdale High School in 1943. He then went on to graduate from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in business in 1949.
Bob proudly served in the Army Air Force from July 11, 1943 to September 9, 1945, during World War II. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the 457th Bomb Group; 450th Squadron; stationed at Glatton Station, England. He flew as a Navigator on the “B-17 Flying Fortress” and flew 26 combat missions over Germany.
He was recalled to serve in the “Korean Police Action” from May 5, 1951 to July 24, 1952 at Pusan Air Base, South Korea. He served as a Navigator-Bombardier, flying 51 missions over North Korea in the “B-26 Invader”, a two-engine bomber.
His dreams came true when he got to retire from his job as business manager at Hal Watkins’s Chevrolet in Southern California and move back to his beloved Clarkdale to live in his father’s house, build a work shop, and spend time with many of his childhood friends in the Verde Valley. They fondly referred to themselves as the “River Rats from Poverty Flats“.
At one time he was active in the Clarkdale Historical Society and shared his many stories. His passions included driving to Sycamore Canyon and around the Verde Valley to enjoy it’s beauty. He has left behind two daughters, Debbie Warren ( husband, Stan), and Nancy D’Angelo (husband, Gary); granddaughter, Miranda Pecsok (husband, Mike) and two great-grandchildren, Mila and Merrick Pecsok (whom he never met, he was born 8/5/2021) and loving niece and nephew, Karen Shaffer (husband, Mickey), Mike Riley ( wife, Kareen). Proceeded in death by his parents, Carl and Nellie Beltz, and brothers, Ervin and Duke.
Those who knew him will understand “Thanks for stopping by”.
Information was provided by the family.
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgely Bridge in Sedona
- Verde River monsoonal spike one for the record books
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials report 374 new cases in 5 days
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- City of Cottonwood closes Riverfront Park due to flooding
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Cottonwood PD searches for alleged hit-and-run suspect after causing rollover accident
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: