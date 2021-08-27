Obituary: William (Bill) L. Logan

William (Bill) L. Logan passed away on August 20, 2021, at the age of 88 years. Bill was born and lived in Muncie, Indiana most of his life, but resided in Arizona his last few years. He was employed as a union sheet metal worker, which took him to Arizona and California in his younger years.

Bill was always ready and willing to help other people, volunteered many hours at his church and made life fun for others with his stories, ditties, and sayings. After retirement he enjoyed fishing, looking for deals at estate/garage sales and visiting with his family in California, Indiana, Ohio, and Oregon.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his three sons, Bill (Bea) Logan, Ric (Cindy) Logan and Jedd (Ana Rita) Logan; his three stepsons, Alan Hendsel, Mike (Debbie) Hendsel and Mark (Jane) Hendsel and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his one surviving brother, Dale Logan. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Logan; his first wife, Juanita; second wife, Barbara, and third wife, Norma; his son, Bob; his brothers, Howard, Donald “Wink”, John, Jerry and sister, Mary Ann.

Interment of his cremated remains and a private graveside service will be held at a future date in Muncie, Indiana. The family would like to thank Cottonwood Village Assisted Living in Arizona for all the loving care given to our father, Bill, during the last few years of his life.

