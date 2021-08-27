OFFERS
Yavapai County sees 92.1% of new COVID-19 cases come from unvaccinated people

(Independent stock photo)

(Independent stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 27, 2021 2:17 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — In the past 28 days, 92.1% of the new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County have come from people who are not vaccinated, according to a news release Friday from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

A total of 1,902 new COVID-19 cases have struck Yavapai County in the past 28 days, 1,751 of them, or 92.1%, are from people who are not vaccinated, and 151, or 7.9%, are from people who are vaccinated.

Arizona surpassed one million COVID-19 cases Friday, Aug. 27, becoming the 13th state to reach the milestone in the U.S.

photo

This chart shows the vaccination status from new COVID-19 cases in the past 28 days in Yavapai County as of Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

“COVID-19 is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. The U.S. is in the grip of a fourth wave of infection this summer, powered by the highly contagious delta variant, which has sent cases, hospitalizations and deaths soaring again, and erased months of progress against the virus,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a statement Friday. “What COVID-19 has in store for this fall depends on human behavior.”

That “behavior,” Farneti is speaking of, will determine how long the current wave lasts, “which means doubling down again on masks, limiting social gatherings, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated,” she said.

“We can make choices that reduce risk for ourselves, our families, children, co-workers, teachers, bus drivers, janitors – everyone,” Farneti said, adding that not getting a vaccine could have devastating consequences.

“You are far more likely to become seriously ill, to be hospitalized, and to die from COVID-19 if you aren’t fully vaccinated,” Farneti said. “Deaths in the U.S. are running at over 1,100 a day on average, which we haven’t seen since mid-March.”

Since students returned to in-person learning in August, schools across the state have reported more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and have required thousands more to quarantine.

“Arizona researchers say children 15 years old and younger are projected to have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state soon,” Farneti said.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County health officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases this week in a five-day stretch between Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 27, and 13 new deaths since Monday.

The county has tested 136,132 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 23,342 positive cases and 577 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county remains in high transmission with 281 cases per 100,000, and a 13.6% positivity rate. According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker 41.2% of Yavapai residents over 12 years of age are fully vaccinated, 43.1% over 18, and 60.1% over age 65.

Verde Valley Medical Center reported 25 new COVID-19 patients Friday, while Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reported 47. The Prescott VA has four COVID-19 patients.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

News