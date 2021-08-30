Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park series continues with ‘Come Back Buddy’ on Sept. 4
CLARKDALE — The Concerts in the Park series continues Saturday as the Town of Clarkdale hosts Come Back Buddy, according to a news release.
The band will play at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo Saturday, Sept. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Come Back Buddy is a four-piece rock-n-roll band inspired by the legendary ‘Buddy Holly and the Crickets,’” Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Manager Joni Westcott said in an email news release. “The trio’s repertoire includes the music of many artists from the 50’s era including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Ricky Nelson, and of course, Buddy Holly.”
For some, Come Back Buddy is an education in nostalgia, while for others it’s a walk down memory lane, Westcott added.
“If you’re looking to turn back the clock, or simply want to hear some great music and hits from the 50’s, this is the band for you,” Westcott said.
Visit comebackbuddy.com for the latest news, performance schedule and music samples.
Remember all concerts are free to the public, dogs are welcome but must be on a leash, smoking is not allowed and alcohol is not permitted in the park!
For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, or email parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.
As always, the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather, just call 928-639-2492.
Information provided by the Town of Clarkdale.
