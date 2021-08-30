Greater Yavapai County Coalition begins ‘COVID Support Box Program’ for those who are in quarantine

PRESCOTT — The Greater Yavapai County Coalition has begun to help families whose family members have tested positive for COVID-19 with what they call the “COVID Support Box Program,” according to a news release.

“We are receiving urgent requests from COVID-positive community members with moderate symptoms who are being asked to isolate/quarantine at home to avoid overflowing hospitals,” GYCC Director of Operations Molly Freibott said in a news release. “And we are now receiving requests for boxes for children.”

This has happened due to the state of Arizona becoming an extremely high risk for COVID-19 transmission. And with Yavapai County hospitals beginning to fill up again, those who test positive and don’t need a hospital bed, are being asked to recover at home.

“Those afflicted households are unable to pick up supplies because of contagion and quarantine,” Freibott said.

With that, GYCC is creating “COVID Support Boxes with 14 days of supplies, which will help those who have tested positive manage and monitor them symptoms at home safely.

The boxes will focus on the following items in order of priority based on supply:

Oxygen and temperature monitors for quantitative measurement of illness;

Hydration and electrolyte support;

PPE- gloves, masks;

Disinfecting/sanitation products; and

Shelf stable food requiring minimal preparation such as crackers and granola bars.

Freibott encouraged locals to reach out if they need a box by emailing gyccinfo@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP

For donations, GYCC, 303 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. All donations go directly to purchasing the box supplies. For a list of goods to donate, contact gyccinfo@gmail.com.

