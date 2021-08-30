OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Greater Yavapai County Coalition begins ‘COVID Support Box Program’ for those who are in quarantine

The Greater Yavapai County Coalition has launched its “COVID Support Box” program for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, but must quarantine at home and are short on supplies. (GYCC/Courtesy)

The Greater Yavapai County Coalition has launched its “COVID Support Box” program for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, but must quarantine at home and are short on supplies. (GYCC/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: August 30, 2021 11:13 a.m.

PRESCOTT — The Greater Yavapai County Coalition has begun to help families whose family members have tested positive for COVID-19 with what they call the “COVID Support Box Program,” according to a news release.

“We are receiving urgent requests from COVID-positive community members with moderate symptoms who are being asked to isolate/quarantine at home to avoid overflowing hospitals,” GYCC Director of Operations Molly Freibott said in a news release. “And we are now receiving requests for boxes for children.”

photo

The Greater Yavapai County Coalition has launched its “COVID Support Box” program for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, but must quarantine at home and are short on supplies. (GYCC/Courtesy)

This has happened due to the state of Arizona becoming an extremely high risk for COVID-19 transmission. And with Yavapai County hospitals beginning to fill up again, those who test positive and don’t need a hospital bed, are being asked to recover at home.

“Those afflicted households are unable to pick up supplies because of contagion and quarantine,” Freibott said.

With that, GYCC is creating “COVID Support Boxes with 14 days of supplies, which will help those who have tested positive manage and monitor them symptoms at home safely.

The boxes will focus on the following items in order of priority based on supply:

  • Oxygen and temperature monitors for quantitative measurement of illness;

  • Hydration and electrolyte support;

  • PPE- gloves, masks;

  • Disinfecting/sanitation products; and

  • Shelf stable food requiring minimal preparation such as crackers and granola bars.

Freibott encouraged locals to reach out if they need a box by emailing gyccinfo@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP

For donations, GYCC, 303 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. All donations go directly to purchasing the box supplies. For a list of goods to donate, contact gyccinfo@gmail.com.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Since May 1, 92.6% of new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County have come from unvaccinated patients, health officials say
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials report 374 new cases in 5 days
COVID-19 Update: CDC recommends extra vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
Sedona COVID-19 patient exposed while out of state
Yavapai County Administrator returns after bout with COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News