Yavapai County district library branches reopen

COTTONWOOD — Despite COVID-19 numbers in Yavapai County not slowing down, all 15 district libraries in the county were scheduled to reopen Monday, Aug. 30, according to a news release.

“Patrons will be able to visit their community branch libraries in person, to browse shelves and use public computers, etc., once again,” a news release stated. “We recommend all patrons follow CDC guidelines for sanitizing hands and keeping a physical distance of 6 feet.”

Wearing a mask over nose and mouth is recommended in the library, but not required. Curbside pickup service is still available at all district branches for patrons who prefer not to come into the library.



District library officials ask locals that if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to not enter the libraries.

Visit ycfld.org to find your library's hours and contact info. Call your district library branch with any questions.

District branches are located in Ash Fork, Bagdad, Beaver Creek, Black Canyon City, Clarkdale, Congress, Cordes Lakes, Crown King, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, Spring Valley, Wilhoit, and Yarnell.

Information provided by the Yavapai County District Libraries.