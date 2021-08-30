Yavapai County updating its ‘Comprehensive Plan’; be a part of process by taking survey
COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan to cover the next 10 years, according to a news release.
This critical document will guide the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as Yavapai County supervisors as they consider development proposals over the next decade.
The state of Arizona passed HB 2361 in 1998. The “Growing Smarter Act” requires cities and towns to adopt general plans, and for counties to adopt Comprehensive Plans that must be updated every 10 years. The act states that county comprehensive plans, “Shall be developed so as to conserve the natural resources of the county, to ensure efficient expenditure of public monies and to promote the health, safety, convenience and general welfare of the public.”
For more information about the process for updating the Comprehensive Plan, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.
By law, Yavapai County must include a section in their Comprehensive Plan addressing transportation, which they refer to as “circulation.” The law states that the Comprehensive Plan must document how the county will, “Make automobile, transit and other multimodal circulation more efficient, make infrastructure expansion more economical and provide for a rational pattern of land development.”
To participate in the survey, visit keepsedonabeautiful.org. Do not fill out this survey unless you are a resident of Yavapai County.
Information provided by Keep Sedona Beautiful.
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
- Yavapai County sees 92.1% of new COVID-19 cases come from unvaccinated people
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgely Bridge in Sedona
- Photo: 2 children, 2 other passengers injured after accident on Main St. in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood City Council mulls court decision on water wells
- YCSO searches for James ‘Bobo’ Patton, who allegedly stabbed another man in neck; $2K reward offered
- Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgley Bridge in Sedona
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested
- Photo Gallery: Faith Moore's 'Celebration of Life'
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: