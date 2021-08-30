OFFERS
Yavapai County updating its ‘Comprehensive Plan’; be a part of process by taking survey

Yavapai County is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan to cover the next 10 years, according to a news release. This critical document will guide the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as Yavapai County supervisors as they consider development proposals over the next decade. For more information about the process for updating the Comprehensive Plan, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org. (Independent illustration)

Yavapai County is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan to cover the next 10 years, according to a news release. This critical document will guide the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as Yavapai County supervisors as they consider development proposals over the next decade. For more information about the process for updating the Comprehensive Plan, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org. (Independent illustration)

Originally Published: August 30, 2021 11:43 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan to cover the next 10 years, according to a news release.

This critical document will guide the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as Yavapai County supervisors as they consider development proposals over the next decade.

The state of Arizona passed HB 2361 in 1998. The “Growing Smarter Act” requires cities and towns to adopt general plans, and for counties to adopt Comprehensive Plans that must be updated every 10 years. The act states that county comprehensive plans, “Shall be developed so as to conserve the natural resources of the county, to ensure efficient expenditure of public monies and to promote the health, safety, convenience and general welfare of the public.”

For more information about the process for updating the Comprehensive Plan, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.

By law, Yavapai County must include a section in their Comprehensive Plan addressing transportation, which they refer to as “circulation.” The law states that the Comprehensive Plan must document how the county will, “Make automobile, transit and other multimodal circulation more efficient, make infrastructure expansion more economical and provide for a rational pattern of land development.”

To participate in the survey, visit keepsedonabeautiful.org. Do not fill out this survey unless you are a resident of Yavapai County.

Information provided by Keep Sedona Beautiful.

