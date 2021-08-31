Classical guitar legend Esteban plays Sound Bites Grill Sept. 4

World renowned flamenco guitarist Esteban will grace the Sound Grill Celebrity Show Room stage Saturday, Sept. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., according to a news release.

He performs with his violinist daughter Theresa Joy and a four-piece band. Together they weave a beautiful tapestry of instrumental classics that take you on a musical trip through some of the most beautiful songs ever written.

Esteban began playing the guitar at the age of ten and studied under famed classical guitarist Andres Segovia. He has recorded and sold numerous albums and has played major venues all over the world.

Living in Sedona, Esteban and his daughter regularly perform at Sound Bites Grill, enthralling audiences with their virtuoso performances and passionate playing.

Be prepared for a musical experience you will long remember.

On Friday, Sept. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. consummate performer and troubadour Michael Johnson rocks the night away.

Accompanied by local musicians (The Denim Brigade) Patrick Ki on guitar, Adriael Zang-Perrault on percussion and Marcus Vann on bass, it’s a high energy performance from the moment they hit the stage until the last note is played.

This folk-rock ensemble of gifted professional entertainers playing classics by James Taylor, Paul Simon, Kenny Logins and more, flavored by their unique inimitable style.

Be sure not to miss this awesome and high-energy show at Sound Bites Grill while enjoying some of the finest fare in town.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information. Tickets can be purchased at soundbitesgrill.com.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.