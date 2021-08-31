COVID-19 Update: 366 new cases reported in Yavapai County since Aug. 27

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 366 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths since Aug. 27, according to the YCCHS dashboard Tuesday afternoon.

The county has tested 137,130 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 23,589 positive cases and 579 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 16 new COVID-19 patients Tuesday, while Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reported 45. The Prescott VA has reported three COVID-19 patients.

STATE

Arizona on Tuesday reported far fewer additional COVID-19 cases than normal as state officials cited a data-processing problem.

The problem has been fixed and the state's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday will report “additions to be much higher than they'd normally be," Arizona Department of Health Services interim Director Don Herrington said in a blog post.

Arizona reported 3,247 additional cases on Monday.

MONOCLONAL DRUGS

The FDA authorized monoclonal antibody drugs from the companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly in November 2020, but only recently have they attracted more attention as the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 surges across the U.S., according to a YCCHS news release Monday, Aug. 30.

“Currently, two monoclonal antibody treatments are in use in the U.S. right now. The FDA gave an emergency use authorization to a treatment made by Regeneron and another made by GlaxoSmithKline. Regeneron is the most widely used treatment providing a temporary, but immediate boost to the immune system which can help reduce chances that a patient will develop serious complications,” a news release stated.

Since monoclonal antibodies are primarily given in infusion centers, not doctors’ offices, getting access isn’t always straightforward. And many doctors still aren’t very experienced with the treatment, however.

“Treatments used for COVID-19 should be prescribed by your healthcare provider. People have been seriously harmed and even died after taking products not approved for COVID-19, even products approved or prescribed for other uses,” a news release stated.

SYMPTOMS

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19. Testing sites are available at yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.



The best way to avoid getting infected is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective, and free.

Check out yavapaiaz.gov/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments or call 928-771-3122 for appointments. Phone Bank for Assistance, call 928-442-5103, or visit vaccine.gov.

