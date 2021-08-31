Join Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s ‘Serenade to Summer’ Sept. 3

Summer has been full of surprises and beautiful moments at Rowe Fine Art Gallery, according to a news release.

In May, the gallery revealed the dos and don’ts of placing art in the great outdoors. (Recap: You can do it!) Laughter ensued in June when the gallery’s artists answered one simple question: What would people be surprised to learn about you? (Did you correctly guess which artist has danced with Elizabeth Taylor not once but twice? It’s jeweler Liam Herbert!)

July paid homage to the creative spirit of the artist, while in August, the gallery’s landscape painters shared their inspiration (lighting, place and wildlife all ranked high).

As summer slowly comes to a close, Rowe Fine Art Gallery celebrates those final sweet days with Serenade to Summer on Friday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m. The show lasts the entire month because, as every Arizonan knows, summer doesn’t really call it quits until October. If you missed any of the summer shows, come to the gallery for a recap. Here’s a glimpse of what you’ll find.

Think you don’t have any more room for art? Think outside your four walls.

“Here in Arizona and the Southwest, bronze sculptures of all sizes do really well outdoors,” says wildlife sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe. “When you purchase a sculpture from Rowe Fine Art Gallery, we’ll consult with you on the best location to place it, and if your goal is to display it outdoors, we will send you home with a care kit complete with wax, a brush and a cloth. You only need to wax it once a year, so it’s almost maintenance-free. And though it might sound funny, a piece of wildlife art in a natural setting can make you feel even closer to nature, a connection that I believe is very important.”

How much did you learn about your favorite artist during The Secret Show? Test your knowledge.

I am a “plane spotter.” There are thousands of aviation enthusiasts from all over the world who film, photograph and document aviation activity. (Answer: Jen Farnsworth.)

I write songs and have performed my own original music live many times. (Answer: Erik Petersen.)

When I was a freshman in high school, I traded a pencil drawing to my big brother for his electric guitar. I taught myself to play and went to college on a scholarship to play guitar for the Howard Payne University touring stage band and jazz ensemble. (Answer: John Rasberry.)

Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s artists continue to embrace freedom of expression and blaze new trails in their mediums…and the accolades just keep piling up.

The Society of Animal Artists selected Sedona bronze wildlife sculptor Kim Kori’s Eyes of the Rainforest bronze sculpture for the Art That Matters to the Planet exhibition and tour. The show began at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History in Jamestown, New York, in August with tour stops at the Hiram Blauvelt Art Museum in New Jersey and the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Kansas.

Dramatic monsoon skies add moodiness to August in the desert. The gallery’s painters get in the mood to create in different ways.

Animals have always had a story to tell. One must know and understand them to comprehend these stories. Ancient man did and produced beautiful works of art on the cave walls of Lascaux millions of years ago. I choose to portray animals because I find them more beautiful, more fascinating and more symbolic than any other subject matter. I cannot comprehend a world without animals. – Kim Diment

As an artist, I experience and paint the world around me, from the grandest scenes to the intimacy of the mundane. On this journey of self-discovery, I respectfully and happily share with the viewer the effects of light on every bend and fork in the road, through careful consideration of values, shapes and colors. Each painting evokes a feeling, and expressing it clearly and simply is my goal. Doing this brings me joy! – Lynn Heil

Each animal I paint compels me to do so because of the character, the intelligence, the individuality each has…and the threats most of them face from human activity, whether habitat loss, climate change, or persecution in some form. – Julie T. Chapman

Come say sayonara to summer in September at Rowe Fine Art Gallery.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery, 336 State Route 179, Suite A102, Sedona, represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Information provided by Rowe Fine Art Gallery.